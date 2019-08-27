The start of the high school football season is right around the corner with the first games kicking off this weekend. And the return of touchdowns and tackles also brings a lot of new things.

There are new coaches in charge at places like Whitesboro, S&S, Collinsville and Whitewright. There are new players, either in the starting lineup or on the varsity roster for the first time. There are new goals and expectations based on how last season went.

With all of that taking place, there will be a new look to what you will be seeing in your copy of the Herald Democrat. As we undergo some changes due to deadlines, the sports coverage in the actual newspaper will be changing, effective with volleyball matches from last night.

While you will still be able to read about the games with scores and results on our website — heralddemocrat.com — either the night of the contests or the following day when you surf online, the story that appears in the paper will be on a different day. So, for example, the Tuesday games involving volleyball and then basketball as well as baseball and softball as we go through the school year, can be found in the Thursday paper.

For the games that will take place on Friday or Saturday, starting with Week 0 of the high school football season, all of that coverage will now be found in Tuesday’s paper. The content will not change. You will still be able to read about the prior week’s games with updated standings — all of which will go up online on Saturday like it had been before this change being implemented.

The weekly preview content will essentially stay the same with the bulk of the coverage coming in Thursday’s edition but we will be alternating Sherman and Denison as the centerpiece of the section between the editions you receive on Thursday and Friday.

There are other forms of content, including podcasts, that we are working on as well as some enhanced things in the daily editions.

We look forward to another year of covering the great athletes and their achievements across the Texoma area.

