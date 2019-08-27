Yesterday, the Herald Democrat made an exciting change.

Your newspaper today was designed for the first time by the Center for News Design (CND) located in Austin. While the paper was produced and printed in Sherman, we have moved our design to the CND.

Through this change, no one in our office was impacted, and going forward, we expect this move to allow our staff to spend more of our time doing what we love to do which is produce local content.

The decision to move to the CND was not a quick or easy one to make. The change required most of the staff at the Herald Democrat to learn new systems and to make connections with Gatehouse and the CND staff located around Texas and other areas.

We are still working out kinks and learning the best ways to use the new information we have learned to become quicker at inputting information. Accuracy and timeliness, when it comes to getting the information out, are our most pertinent goals and that will continue, unchanged.

For the most up-to-date information, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com and add us on Facebook @HDTexoma.

Stay tuned. There will be more exciting changes ahead as we align our resources to allow the maximum amount of local news in the paper and on our sites, as well as, put our resources towards providing information that will better serve our community and align our path into the future as a local 24/7 digital news hub.

