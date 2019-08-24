The Herald Democrat has decided to make some changes to the content on the opinion page.

In an effort to have more local content throughout the newspaper, we have decided to do away with the editorial cartoon that has traditionally appeared on the page and replace it with more user submitted content.

We want to give the community more of a voice by giving readers the opportunity to public thank a person or entity that has made an impact on individuals or the community. In a new section that we will call “Roses and thorns,” we would love to hear from subscribers about areas in the community that they feel deserve acknowledgements, good or bad.

Submissions must be 200 words or less and will appear with the submitters first and last name. We also ask that submitters provide the city that they represent.

For example:

We, the Herald Democrat, would like to give a rose to area school districts on the smooth transition back to school. As Sherman and Denison school districts prepare for the future growth of the communities, we would like to commend both areas for striving to continually make improvements and to adequately meet the needs of students at all grade levels.

We, the Herald Democrat, would like to give a thorn to the person who recently licked a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and then replaced it at the Walmart in Texas. Health and safety should be of the utmost importance to all. Blue Bell is beloved in Texas and we would hate to go through a recall like we did in 2016.

We look forward to receiving reader submissions at news@heralddemocrat.com or mailed to 603 S. Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman, TX, 75090.

Submissions are subject to editing for profanity and other inappropriate language.

