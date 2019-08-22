MLK Street Church of Christ to host homecoming, gospel meeting

DENISON — The Church of Christ located at 600 MLK Street in Denison will host its homecoming and gospel meeting Sunday through Wednesday.

Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday afternoon services at 2:30 p.m. The gospel meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Tri-Cities Church of Christ Pastor Weldon Flemings will be the speaker. For information call 903-771-2014 or 903-718-3090 or 903-815-4292.

Harmony Missionary Baptist Church to honor pastor, wife with musical

SHERMAN — Harmony Missionary Baptist Church will conduct a musical honoring the Rev. Clifton Eaton and First Lady Mavis Eaton at 6 p.m. Saturday. Friends are invited to join church members, area church choirs and soloists in celebrating the Eaton’s 24th anniversary of ministry at Harmony.

The second service will commence at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker will be Chin Evangelical Baptist Church Pastor Zammang Mualcin.

The theme is, “A pastor and wife firmly rooted in the Lord,” based on Psalms 1:3 and Jeremiah 17:8.

For information call or text Alicia Searfoss at 972-816-5405. The church is located at 2111 E. Tuck St. in Sherman.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church to present annual choir musical

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will present its annual choir musical at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The special guests will be The ISOM Inspired Singers On a Mission and Open Arms of Love Apostolic Church Pastor Roderick L. Woodson.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1101 E. Houston St. in Sherman.