Staff reports

Thursday

Aug 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM Aug 22, 2019 at 3:24 PM


MLK Street Church of Christ to host homecoming, gospel meeting


DENISON — The Church of Christ located at 600 MLK Street in Denison will host its homecoming and gospel meeting Sunday through Wednesday.


Sunday school will meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday afternoon services at 2:30 p.m. The gospel meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.


Tri-Cities Church of Christ Pastor Weldon Flemings will be the speaker. For information call 903-771-2014 or 903-718-3090 or 903-815-4292.


Harmony Missionary Baptist Church to honor pastor, wife with musical


SHERMAN — Harmony Missionary Baptist Church will conduct a musical honoring the Rev. Clifton Eaton and First Lady Mavis Eaton at 6 p.m. Saturday. Friends are invited to join church members, area church choirs and soloists in celebrating the Eaton’s 24th anniversary of ministry at Harmony.


The second service will commence at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker will be Chin Evangelical Baptist Church Pastor Zammang Mualcin.


The theme is, “A pastor and wife firmly rooted in the Lord,” based on Psalms 1:3 and Jeremiah 17:8.


For information call or text Alicia Searfoss at 972-816-5405. The church is located at 2111 E. Tuck St. in Sherman.


Progressive Missionary Baptist Church to present annual choir musical


SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will present its annual choir musical at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.


The special guests will be The ISOM Inspired Singers On a Mission and Open Arms of Love Apostolic Church Pastor Roderick L. Woodson.


Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1101 E. Houston St. in Sherman.