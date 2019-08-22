There’s more than one kind of golf for the outdoor enthusiast to enjoy around Lake Texoma. The three largest cities in the area— Sherman, Denison and Durant— all have their own disc golf options, and the diversity of courses provides a range of different experiences for different skill levels.

Here are three places to play disc golf in Texoma:

1. Pecan Grove West - Sherman

Built in 2017, the park features a wooded, mostly flat terrain. The 18-hole course, constructed along the southwest section of the park, has a combined throwing distance of about 7,800 feet and par is 65.

H.B. Clark, who has designed about 80 courses throughout the southern United States, designed the Sherman course. Clark said he put in hundreds of hours in creating the course, and designed it to provoke thinking and to encourage players to take different shots and approaches to the holes.

2. Munson Park - Denison

An 18-hole disc golf course can be found a short drive north of Sherman in Denison. There, at Munson Park, sits an 18-hole, par 65 course featuring hills and elevated greens, among its other amenities.

Built in 2011, it is one of the oldest disc courses in the region.The Denison Parks and Recreation Department rents discs for players to use the court.

3. Carl Albert Park - Durant, Oklahoma

Across the Red River and a short drive into Oklahoma takes the disc golf enthusiast to Durant, where the course at Carl Albert Park is ripe for playing. The 18-hole course alongside Brookside Creek features a rolling park space and is described as a slightly hilly and wooded terrain.

For those looking to take the sport to the next level, there is the Red River Disc Golf Association, one of the organizations who helped to establish new courses in the area.

Similar to traditional golf, disc golfers utilize different sizes and types of discs, depending on the type of shot they’re aiming for.

What other amenities to do like to take part in at area parks? Let reporter Richard A. Todd know at RTodd@HeraldDemocrat.com.