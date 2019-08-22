After a busy work week, many people may be looking for ways to get out and enjoy some time off in Texoma. There are plenty of events where individuals can get with family and friends and have a good time. The Sherman pipe band will be hosting a clinic. A new theater group will be putting on its first show and a local gym will be hosting a tournament. And, if that is not enough, the Denison and Sherman marching bands will be representing their shows on Friday. Here are five events to get the weekend started.

1. Pipe band clinic

The Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band will be a hosting a free beginners program this weekend. The Highland bagpipe and Scottish drum clinic will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephens Church in Sherman. The clinic is open to anyone wanting to learn about bagpipes and Scottish drums. The instructors will be Doug Frobese andEd Best. The event is free, but reservations are required. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/ShermanPolicePipeBand.

2. Church and State

The newest theater production group in Denison is showing its first play this week. The show, Church and State” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Denison Snap Center. Dessert and coffee will be provided. Admission is free.

3. Youth boxing tournament

A local youth boxing gym will be hosting a Sanction Boxing tournament this weekend. The event to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sherman Elks Lodge, 1730 FM 1417, Sherman. The event, “Back-to-School Explosion will have between 30-35 bouts that day. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and children under four get in free.

4. and 5. Sneak peak and preview night

The Sherman and Denison High School bands will be hosting their annual sneak peak and parent preview night Friday. During the fall show reveals, each group will be performing for parents and supporters. Sherman’s event debutting “Spring Eternal” will start at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman. Denison’s event debutting “New Directions” will start at 8:30 p.m. at Munson Stadium.