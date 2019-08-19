On July 4, 2012, Dora the German Shepherd jumped the fence of her Frisco, Texas back yard. That same year, Kesha, the gray tabby cat, escaped her San Diego home and disappeared. Both pets won the lucky 7 lottery, though…so read on, to see what both pets have in common.

We microchipped both Bravo-Dawg and Karma-Kat. We couldn’t bear to lose them without hope of finding them again.

According to the American Humane Association, over 10 million dogs and cats go missing in U.S. every year. About 30 percent of pets will become lost at some point, and only a fraction will be found. Without identification 90 percent won’t return home. A microchip offers permanent identification and is considered the gold standard for pet identification.

The microchip, embedded in surgical glass about the size of a grain of rice, is injected beneath the skin in the shoulder region. If your pet objects to vaccinations — or could care less — he’ll likely react the same when he’s chipped. Once implanted, chips are read using a hand-held scanner over the shoulder region.

This is NOT a tracking system. It’s simply an identification number (9, 10 or 15-digits, depending on the chip) that is linked to a database that contains your individual information. That means you must maintain up-to-date information if you move, for example, so that your lost pet can be reunited with you.

You have a choice of microchips and database services. To make an informed choice, do your homework. Cost is the least important — your cat and dog are priceless! Ask if the database provides 24/7/365 service. Find out the frequency of the microchip and if local shelters can scan and read it. For further information, review the websites below, or call your local veterinarian or animal welfare organization.

AKC-Reunite, (akcreunite.org) available through the American Kennel Club, keeps costs low to encourage pets to be microchipped. The service claims to have reunited only 500,000 pets with owners. Lifetime enrollment costs $17.50, with no annual renewal. As the nation’s largest not-for-profit pet recovery service, AKC-Reunite registers any pet identification system, including tattoos and collar tag identification. The Lost Pet Alert service broadcasts missing pets to area shelters, veterinarians, and pet lovers in your area. You can also upgrade your pet’s registration with a one-time $15 membership fee to be able to access the Pet Poison Hotline.

AVID, (AvidID.com) created by a veterinarian, offers the FriendChip™ along with the PetTrac Recovery database. AVID offers Standard Membership for $19.95 to enroll one pet, or $49.95 to enroll three pets together. There is no annual charge—this is for the lifetime of the pet—and no additional charge for phone number changes, but a $6 service fee is charged for each address change. Premium Membership (an additional one-time charge of $6) allows pet parents to update information through the PetTracs Pet Network system online for no additional cost.

HomeAgain (homeagain.com) cost varies depending on where you purchase it. There’s a there’s an initial $19.99 membership fee to register your contact information into the service, and each year thereafter to remain active. HomeAgain provides a host of additional benefits: lost pet alerts to networks that include veterinary clinics, shelters, and volunteer PetRescuers in your area; lost pet posters; free access to the ASPCA Animal Emergency Hotline; up to $500 airfare to fly a lost pet home when found more than 500 miles away. Once registered, the microchip information remains permanently in the database, even if the annual renewal fee is not paid.

Microchips transmit specific frequencies like a small radio station, and scanners must be “tuned” correctly to read the information. Most of the microchips used in the U.S. operate at 125 kHz frequency. Other microchips transmit at 128 kHz. In Europe, the International Standards Organization (ISO) requires 134.2 kHz chips to be used. Bayer Animal Health ResQ chip uses this technology, which can be a good option if your pet travels outside of the United States. None are better than each other, they’re just different.

The problem, however, is that not all scanners are set to read all chip frequencies. In the past, patents in place by some manufacturers prevented a competitor from legally selling scanners that read their proprietary chips. Some scanners detect the ISO (134kHz) chip but can’t read the the number. To answer this challenge, “universal” microchip readers have been developed. Both Avid and HomeAgain offer universal scanners to shelters, rescuers and veterinary clinics.

What about Dora the dog? After seven months lost, Dora was found by the shelter. They found her microchip and called to reunite Dora with her family.

It took seven YEARS to find Kesha. By that time, her owner was in Germany when she got a call from her sister that the San Diego Humane Society found Kesha. She was reunited with her family this past July 2019, thanks to her microchip.

So do I even have to ask—your pets ARE microchipped, right?

Amy Shojai is a nationally known pet care expert and the author of 30+ pet care books. You can reach her through the blog at AmyShojai.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.