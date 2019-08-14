With children heading back to school, we are about to enter into my favorite time of the year. With the end of July and the transitional month that is August, around this time is when I truly begin to feel like we are in the downhill swing of the year.

Don’t get me wrong. I do like the winter and spring time, but August and the coming fall reminds me of the colors and smells of Thanksgiving and Halloween.

First, there comes the cooler temperatures. Then, we start seeing more oranges, reds, yellows, and browns making their way into stores. Later, the pumpkins hit their peak in ripeness and the leaves will begin to change. The winds will pick up and all of the plant life that we have seen blooming throughout the year will begin to age.

Soon, our days will begin to shorten and it will be time for the new year once again.

Making it through each year is an accomplishment and I am one that likes to reflect on all I have done for the year. So, I enjoy thinking about the beginning and the end just as I think about deadlines at the newspaper.

This month marks the time when I begin to press myself to make sure my goals for the year are still progressing at the correct pace and I am on trend to meet my marks. I also like to take another look at all of the photos I have taken in the year. I am the kind of person that has to make sure I am in enough photos. I take tons of my daughter and I like to make it a point to introduce something new to her each week.

Some adventures are big and some are small. Either way, I want to make sure she knows that I was with her and that I had fun and was present on all our experiences. And, if we have not been on enough excursions, this month lets me know I need to kick it up a notch..

