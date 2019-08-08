First Baptist Church of Whitesboro pastor joins outreach to El Paso

WHITESBORO — First Baptist Church pastor, Mike Flanagan joined a group of three other chaplains from Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief to comfort those affected by last weekend’s shooting in El Paso.

The chaplains arrived Wednesday and will be there through the coming Wednesday.

They are there, “to pray with folks and let them tell their story,” SBTC chaplain director Gordon Knight said. “We want to do anything we can to help them start healing from this tragic event.”

In a telephone interview, Flanagan said his team has met with people in the area where the tragedy took place and has gone to local hospitals to bring comfort to victims and their families.

“We are all hurting, and we have come here to listen,” Flanagan said. “As we do, we are also sharing the hope of Christ.”

He added that the team will also be reaching out to churches in the area, and has hopes of being available at the Walmart where the tragedy occurred when it reopens.

“The reception has been most welcoming,” Flanagan said. “We are here to help any way we can.”

Bethel Community Baptist Church to celebrate anniversary

DENISON — Bethel Community Baptist Church will celebrate its 21st anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “What the world needs now is love,” based on Matthew 5:13-14.

The Rev. Phillip Harris will bring the message.

The church is located at 401 W. Walker in Denison.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church to conduct Rite of Christian Initiation series

SHERMAN — St. Mary’s Catholic Church will begin the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults on Monday evenings. It is a series of presentations for anyone interested in joining the Catholic faith or those wanting to learn more about the Catholic Church.

Each session will begin with a meal served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7 p.m.

To register, or for questions, call 903-893-5148. The church is located at 727 S. Travis St. in Sherman.

Trinity Lighthouse Church to hold special celebration

DENISON — Trinity Lighthouse Church will hold a special celebration at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “the impossible things God has made possible.” There will be no 8:30 a.m. service that day and Sunday school will meet at the regular time of 9 a.m.

Those fifty years old and older are invited to stay for the monthly senior luncheon to follow and are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

Mid-week worship services and activities for children and youth will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For information call 903-465-7268. The church is located at 2915 Spur 503 in Denison.

Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance to have Sunday fellowship

DENISON — The Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance will hold its 2nd Sunday night fellowship at 6 p.m. Sunday at Alpha & Omega Community Baptist Church.

Hopewell Baptist Church pastor C.E. Evans will be the messenger.

Alpha & Omega Community Baptist Church is located at 401 E. Sears in Denison.

Light Fellowship Church to host clothing giveaway during August

DENISON — Light Fellowship Church will host a clothing giveaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays during August. The clothes are free to those in need.

A variety of sizes and styles are available from children to adults. Other items will be available while quantities last.

The church is located at 105 Memorial Drive in Denison.