It is tax-free weekend in Texoma and as the last weekend before school-age children go back to school, there will be plenty of activities for mature families to get out and have some fun with the family. Texoma Health Foundation will be having a special event. There will be a back-to-school giveaway at Goodwill Industries and a special outdoor class at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. Also this weekend, area law enforcement have sponsored a safety seminar at Grayson College and the Sherman Community Players are doing their annual dinner theater performances. Here are five events for back-to-school weekend.

1. Birthday party

Texoma Health Foundation park is turning one year old this weekend. There will be a birthday bash commemorating the the milestone Saturday at the park. The event from 9 a.m. to noon will include kickball, inflatables, rock climbing, a photo booth, concession and more. THF park is located at 3801 S. U.S. Highway 75 in Denison.

2. Safety training

The Texoma Regional Police Academy made it a point to bring Phil Chalmers to Grayson County. The author and television personality has prepared a free presentation about emergency preparation and prevention. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Grayson College.

3. Back-to-school

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas will hold its annual back-to-school bash this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. patrons can visit the Goodwill site located at 2206 E. Lamar for backpack giveaways, shopping coupons, food trucks and more. There will be popcorn and a dunking booth with Sherman Independent School District teachers.

4. Demonstration and class

Visit Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Sherman Saturday for the chance to learn how to make an arrowhead. The program to be held at 11:30 a.m. is free and Wil House will demonstrate how to make arrowheads from flint. The demonstration will be outside so patrons are asked to dress comfortabily and bring water. Hagerman is located at 6465 Hagerman Road in Sherman.

5. Patsy Cline

The Sherman Community Players will continue its summer fundraiser performance “Always…Patsy Cline” this weekend. Performances will beheld at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Honey McGee Playhouse. The play is being directed by former SCP director Ron Cassady. Single tickets are $45 each. For more information, call 903-893-8525.