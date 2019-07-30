There are a few surefire ways to beat the Texoma heat. Ice cream is one of them and through Best of Texoma, area residents recently voted on the top three places to grab the sweet treat in the region.

Here are three places to grab a cone when the heat index is over 100 degrees or when you just want to feel something cool on the tongue.

1. Braum's

Braum's, a “Grill, Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, and Fresh Market Grocery,” with headquarters in Oklahoma City, has stores in Sherman, Denison, Van Alstyne and Bonham.

“The big thing about our ice cream is that we use our own milk that is processed differently than most dairy milk,” Public Relations Director Amanda Beuchaw said in 2018. “We use a mechanical vapor compressor that eliminates the water from the milk and that makes the milk richer and more flavorful.”

There are more than 100 different flavors in Braum's inventory, although not all of them are available all the time. There are usually about 30 flavors in the dipping cabinets and more packaged for home sales on the retail side of the stores.

“Vanilla is the No. 1 seller, followed by chocolate, strawberry,” Beuchaw said. “Other best sellers, which aren't considered so traditional, are Birthday Cake, Cherries, Pecans and Cream, Rocky Road, and Mint Chocolate Chip.”

2. Gelati's

In 2016, Gelati's brought ice cream back to downtown Sherman. Dan and Amanda Mitchell own and operate the micro-creamery turning traditional ice cream, Italian gelato, sorbet and ices in five-liter batches with the cream and flavorings usually acquired locally. Gelato is churned with less air overrun, is denser and creamier than traditional American-style ice cream and has a lower fat content.

“Everything is made in house,” Amanda Mitchell said. “And we have unique flavors that you can't find anywhere else such as Cookie Monster, which has a mix of Chips Ahoy and Oreos. It's our best seller.”

Dan Mitchell is the ice cream maker and to date he has made more than 270 flavors.

“We keep the standard ones — vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — and rotate the others,” he said.

Gelati's offers sorbets and Italian ices.

3. Cold Stone Creamery

The location best known for its ice cream flavors, also serves frozen yogurt, ice cream cakes, drinks, and more. With flavors like cake batter, sweet cream, and cheesecake, Cold Stone Creamery is also known for its toppings like brownies, candy, fruit and more.

The Sherman location held a re-grand opening ceremony Monday at 4062 N. US Highway 75 in Sherman.

“Churned from the finest ingredients and mixed with your choice of candy, cakes, fruits or nuts on a frozen granite stone we proudly serve the best tasting, super-premium, made-to-order ice cream you've ever had,” the store's website says about the chain that has been in business for more than 25 years.

Next to Sherman, the nearest Cold Stone location is in Allen.

