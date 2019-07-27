Heavenly chocolate layered dessert

1 package (15.25 ounce) dark chocolate fudge cake mix

1 large egg

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 (3.9 ounce) package chocolate fudge instant pudding

2 cups cold milk

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar

1 (16-ounce) whipped topping

6 (1.4-ounce) toffee candy bars, coarsely chopped, reserving 1/4 cup crumbs for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large bowl, combine cake mix, egg and butter, stirring well to combine.

Press mixture into a lightly-greased 9x13 baking dish. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Let cool.

In separate bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 5 minutes.

In another mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners sugar until smooth. Add 2 cups shipped topping, stirring to combine. Sprinkle all except 1/4 cup toffee crumbs over layer cake.

Spread cream cheese mixture over candy layer. Spread pudding mixture over cream cheese layer. Spread remaining whipped topping over pudding and top with remaining toffee candy crumbs. Refrigerate.

Enjoy!

Lori Lesley is the owner of her home-based business Rollin’ the Dough and Casseroles to Go. She can be reached at lori.lesley@gmail.com.