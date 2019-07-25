In the hope that the heat does not keep people indoors, there will be plenty of outdoor activities taking place around Texoma this weekend. There will be a concert, a movie in the park, a reading event, a balloon fight and a rodeo to keep everyone up and moving. Here are five events to keep people enjoying summertime.

1. Balloon fight

The Sherman Parks and Recreation Department is inviting people to take part in a water balloon fight this weekend. Attendees should bring their own water balloons and towels. The free event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in the field north of The Splash at Fairview Park. Get there on time because it goes fast.

2. Drive in theater

Visit downtown Denison this weekend to see the movie “Captain Marvel.” As the city’s monthly movie in the park, the free event will be held at dusk Saturday. There will also be activities for children leading up to the showing.

3. Summer reading wrap up

The summer reading program at the Denison Public Library will conclude this weekend. The final activity will be a Touch-a-Truck at 10 a.m. Saturday in the library’s parking lot. The free celebration will last until noon.

4. Ranch and rodeo

The Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo will be held this weekend in Bonham. The show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at the same time Friday. Tickets are available at the Bonham Chamber of Commerce or on site.

5. Songs and stories

The Blue Sky Songtellers are back for the second year. The event that benefits Sherman police and fire associations will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kidd-Key Auditorium. The featured performers will be Jody Booth and Jason Allen among others. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.OuthouseTickets.com.

Fot more information or to have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar.