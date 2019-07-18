Mt. Zion Baptist Church to hold family, friends and fellowship program

DENISON — Mt. Zion Baptist will have its annual family, friends and fellowship program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is based on Mark 12:31.

New Testament Bible Church Associate Pastor Malcolm Milam and congregation will be guests for the event.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 530 W. Walker St. in Denison.

First Missionary Baptist Church to host women’s day

WHITEWRIGHT — First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its annual Women’s Day at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at different locations. The theme will be “Let it go,” based on Philippians 3:13-14.

Ebenezer Baptist Church co-pastor Norma Daniels will be the speaker at the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The service will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, 312 E. Elm St. in Whitewright.

St. Paul Baptist Church Senior Pastor Shay Easter Bills will speak at the 3:30 p.m. service Sunday. The service will be held at First Baptist Church, 201 W. Walnut St. in Whitewright.

For information call 903-436-0283.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church to celebrate annual choir day

DENISON — Mt. Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its annual choir day during morning worship and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “I will bless the Lord at all times,” based on Psalm 66:1-2.

The Rev. Isaiah Breaux of Lake Dallas will be the guest speaker during morning worship, and the Rev. Eugene Johnson Breaux and the Marvelous Light Community Church family of Desoto will be special guests at 3:30 p.m. The Rev. Eugene Johnson will deliver the message.

Other guests will be local and area churches and choirs.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 S. Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Bethlehem Baptist Church to put on young adult bowling night

BONHAM — The House of Bread Young Adult Ministry will hold a bowling fellowship night from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille in Sherman.

The evening of bowling, food and fellowship is for ages 18-39. Cost is $26.

Child care for young children is also provided as the church will be holding a “bring your movie” night on the same evening.

For information email info@bethlehemofbonham.net or call 903-583-8061. Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham.

God’s House of Faith and Worship Center announces vision summit service

DENISON — God’s House of Faith and Worship Center will hold its third vision summit service 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Special guests will be Pastor Charles Brown Jr. and the New Birth Cathedral of Praise Church of Sherman.

For information call 903-361-3219 or 903-464-0837.

God’s House of Faith and Worship Center is located at 320 N. Travis Ave. at Sears St. in Denison.

Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com