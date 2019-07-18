This weekend in Texoma, it is expected to be hot, but there will also be some activities to help people beat the heat. The Sherman VFW chapter will be hosting a fundraiser. Hagerman will host its free monthly program for children. There will be festivals in Leonard and McKinney, and Food Truck Park will be hosting a Christmas in July. Here are five events for the third weekend in July.

1. Community pig pickin’

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2772 will be hosting a smoked pig picking event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1707 Baker Road in Sherman. This fundraiser will include a live auction, pool tournament, drawings, live music, a corn hole tournament, and food. The goal is to raise $20,000 to go towards community events the VFW posts hosts throughout the year. The celebrity auctioneer is Myers Jackson. For more information, call 9033-893-5858.

2. Refuge Rocks

This weekend at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, children will have the opportunity to learn about fireflies. The monthly program for children is themed, “Fireflies Light Up the Night.” The program begins at 10 a.m. Children ages 4-6 will be in one class and children in this age group must be accompanied by a guardian. There is also a class for children ages 7-10 and a guardian is not required to accompany the child. For more information and to register for the class, visit http://www.FriendsofHagerman.com/Contact.

3. 140th celebration

The 140th installment of the Leonard Annual Picnic started on Wednesday and will continue through the weekend. On Friday, there will be a carnival, ice cream contests, entertainment and tournaments. On Saturday, there will be a breakfast on the square, 5K tournaments, a carnival, auction entertainment, and firework show. For a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.LeonardChamber.com.

4. Christmas in July

Denison will be hosting a Christmas in July event to benefit CASA of Grayson County. The event at Food Truck Park will include a toy drive and will be hosted by Jen Phillips. The event will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit http://www.DenisonLive.com.

5. Ice Cream Festival

The city of McKinney is having its 24th annual Ice Cream Crank-Off and Festival this weekend. The event begins at 11 a.m. Sunday in Chestnut Square. There will be food, entertainmetn and homemade ice cream. Admission is free.Tickets are available for ice cream and food. There will be a train display, magician, baloon artist, face painter, ice cream crankers and more. For more information, visit http://www.ChestnutSquare.org.