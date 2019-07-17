Good morning friendly readers. As many of you may know this is the day in which a local deli celebrates my favorite beverage of all time: iced tea.

Yes, McAlister’s Deli is giving away free tall sweaty glasses of deliciously cold iced tea. Those who wish can get sweet tea, but mine will not have sugar in it. Some folks might even want to have their tea mixed with lemonade. I am not sure if that falls under the free category or not, but one could ask.

While today is free tea day, this tea is a treat I crave most days. I know I am not the only person who picks their shopping routes by which really good tea place is closer or which one has a drive through and provides lots of ice with the tea…right?

There is a certain drive through that offers car hops and the absolute best ice on the planet. I am not the only person who drives through there just to get ice to go in my tea at home.…right?

Summer in Texas is intense and we are just now hitting that time when it feels like even the tires on our cars are melting. It is hard to work up the energy to go out and do those weekend errands. It is even harder to make oneself go out to socialize with people. And, a tall glass of iced cold tea is like a magic shield against all of that. So no matter where you get your tea, “here’s to you” as you drink it down in the heat.

Remember, we only have about two more months of summer to get through and then we will have about five seconds of fall and winter will set in. Of course, even the five seconds of fall will probably feel a lot like summer. So get some tea and relax as the summer rolls on..

