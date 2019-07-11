Mt. Olive Baptist Church

DENISON — Mt. Olive Baptist Church will kick off its vacation Bible school from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. July 13. The theme will be, “In the wild, amazing adventures with Jesus,” based on John 20:31.

A picnic style lunch will be served.

Sessions will continue from 5-7:30 p.m. July 15-18. Food will be served from 5-5:45 p.m. nightly. Classes for all ages will begin at 6 p.m.

For information, call Sheri Butler at 619-405-0778. The church is located at 1131 S. Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Ida Baptist Church

SHERMAN — Ida Baptist Church will hold “Revive 2019: an adult VBS experience” at 6 p.m. July 19-20 and at 11 a.m. July 21.

The focus will be, “Communication with God,” and John Bracken will be the guest speaker.

Food will be provided Friday and Saturday evening, with the Saturday meal being catered by Mama Suzy’s Bakery.

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register send a message to the church’s Facebook page, email idabaptistchurch@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 903-813-3263. The church is located 7056 FM 697 (Ida Road) in Sherman.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26. The theme is “Miraculous Mission — Jesus Saves the World.”

It is for ages pre-K through sixth grade. There will be snacks, games, music and lots of fun. The last day will include a surprise day for the kids with lots of water fun.

For information call 903-465-1016. Register online at http://www.glcdenison.com. The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Rd. in Denison.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

DENISON — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will conduct vacation Bible school from 6-8:10 p.m. July 22-26. The theme is, “In the Wild.”

Ages include completed kindergarten through completed sixth grade. Snacks and transportation will be provided.

Call 903-463-3444 to make transportation arrangements. Register online at http://www.faithfellowshipbaptist.com. The church is located at 4305 W. Crawford St. in Denison.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 - Aug. 3. It is for ages 5-12.

The theme is, “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.”

For information call 903-786-4339 or visit http://www.stjohnstexoma.com

The church is located on 760 FM 120 W in Pottsboro.

Payne Chapel AME

SHERMAN — Payne Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. July 31 - Aug. 2.

The theme will be, “Woosh, take flight to where God leads you.” It is for ages three and up.

The church is located at 701 N. East St. in Sherman.