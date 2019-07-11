Temple of Hope Faith & Grace to honor pastor and wife

SHERMAN — Temple of Hope Faith & Grace will celebrate the 12 year anniversary of its pastor and wife, Samuel and Sabrina Castle with an appreciation banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at 823 E. Pecan in Sherman.

Tickets are $15 each and $25 for couples.

The church will also honor the couple at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Leaders striving with faith, unity and love. Building the kingdom of God.”

The speaker will be Eternity Community Church of Frisco Bishop Kenneth Diggs. For tickets, call 903-421-4182.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church brotherhood to hold program

SHERMAN — The Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Brotherhood will hold its annual program during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. The theme is, “Brethren responding to the call to serve,” based on Isaiah 6:8.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Albert Fields of Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas.

Performing during the service will be Straightway Christian Center of Dallas hip hop artist Fred Woolridge.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1101 E. Houston St. in Sherman.

Virginia Point United Methodist Church to feature cellist, violinist

SAVOY — Virginia Point United Methodist Church, at 1386 County Road 1200, will feature cellist David Carson and violinist Claire Carson at its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.

St. John CME Church to host brisket fundraiser

SHERMAN — St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 300 E. College St., Sherman, will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The menu will consist of a chopped brisket burger, fries and drink for $10.

Delivery for large orders is available upon request. Contact the church at 903-893-2240 or Leslie Anderson at 903-820-8818.

Bethel Community Baptist Church to host Women’s Day program

DENISON — The Women’s Ministry of Bethel Community Baptist Church will host its annual women’s day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Abiding together, women connecting and encouraging one another in love.”

Pastor Michael G. Braxton Sr. will bring the message.

The colors for the occasion are yellow and white with pearls and silver accent. Women unable to wear those colors are invited to attend anyway, and men are also invited.

For information call 903-647-3362. The church is located at 401 W. Walker St. in Denison.

Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com