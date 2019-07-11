Even though Legacy 4 is a Motown tribute band, the group hails from Fort Worth. The group will be the next act to take to the Hot Summer Nights stage.

The free summer concert series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Sherman Municipal Building lawn.

“Fort Worth based band performing classic R&B and Motown hits,” the biography on the band’s Facebook page says. “Displaying strong harmonies and a reminiscent sound, with a touch of class.”

The band members include vocalists Rick Horne, James Mays, Rod Nelson and Frank Simmons. The band instrumentalists include James Byerly on bass, lead guitarist Juan Nichols, keyboard player Carlton Overstreet and drummer Duane Franklin.

The band has played at the Main Street Arts Festival, Mayfest, Troy’s at Texas Live, Central Market, Keys Lounge, Denton Blues Festival, Grease Monkey, Magnolia Motor Lounge, Woodshed Smokehouse, Backforty Smokehouse, and other Texas-based festivals and events.

Concert attendees can expect to hear songs like “Just My Imagination” made famous by the Temptations, “I’m Coming Out” made famous by Diana Ross, the Jackson 5’s “ABC,” and ‘Three Times a Lady” by Lionel Richie, and more.

Closing out Hot Summer Nights 2019 next week will be Soul Asylum who will be performing at 7 p.m. on July 25.

