One morning, when I opened my front door to fetch the Herald Democrat newspaper, I found to my surprise a puppy looking up at me, panting, tail wagging, apparently expecting me to take him in. Although we had experienced heavy rain recently, the hot summer sun had thoroughly dried the ground. I was puzzled by the fact that the puppy was soaking wet.

My father had died a week earlier; and, I was very conscious of the trauma I had felt in losing a childhood pet. I did not want to risk losing someone I loved again, at lease not this soon. I made a point of ignoring the critter. I told my family, “Don’t feed it, don’t pet it, and it will go away.”

He wouldn’t leave. (Years later, my wife and daughter confessed that they had secretly made the puppy feel welcome.) I decided to keep him.

One day, after another heavy rainfall, I was walking the puppy. We came to a bridge over a creek that was swollen with rushing water. The puppy balked. I was determined that he would not allow fear to get the upper hand.

I picked him up and started across the bridge. He began squirming in terror. Then I remembered his fur being unaccountably saturated with water when I first saw him. Someone must have picked him up at this very bridge, and thrown him into the creek to drown him.

The story is told of a flock of wild geese trying to fly through a blinding snowstorm. Exhausted, they landed in a barnyard. Their frantic honking got the farmer’s attention. He tried to shoo them into the warmth and safety of the barn, but being unaccustomed to humans, they scattered. The farmer brought his own gander out of the barn and set him in the midst of the geese. The gander promptly ran back into the barn; the wild geese followed him.

I had no dog to lead the puppy, so I became as a dog. I got down on my hands and knees and crawled across the bridge. I looked back at the puppy; he followed me. I stroked him with my hand as a reward for his trust. I crawled back across the bridge with the puppy at my side. Finally, I stood up. We walked across the bridge together. All fear was gone.

God is like that. He is the ideal master. Our problem is that we need a God we can relate to. Before Jesus the Christ died on the cross for our sins, he spent about 33 years among us as one of us, touched by the feeling of our infirmities, while showing us God’s love. He had all power and all wealth, but he set that aside to endure the temptations that are common to humankind. May every one who reads this story know the joy of following him across the bridge to eternal life.

