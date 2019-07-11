Denison residents and guests will be hearing from another Texas native at this week’s installment of the free summer concert series, Music on Main. The performer for the third week in July will be Chris Colston of East Texas.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park.

“Colston’s musical story began when his stepfather signed him up for drum lessons at the age of 7,” the biography on his site says. “He knew immediately that he wanted to be a musician and a few years later he picked up the guitar. At 17, Colston formed his first band and they hit the road playing everywhere they could.”

Colston’s musical influences include Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

“His musical sound has continued to grow with inspiration from Whiskey Myers and Blackberry Smoke,” the biography says. “Listening to them helped Colston curate his own style of what he describes as ‘gritty Texas roots combined with a little blues and rock n’ roll.’ His powerful vocals are undeniable and his honest, relatable lyrics resonate with his rapidly growing fan base creating a product you cannot deny.”

Colston’s band is made up himself as the lead singer and guitar player, lead guitar player Tyler Smith, bassist Jackson Mauldin and drummer Tyler Thompson.

Colston has one extended play album, “Gone,” and his site says he is expected to release new music in 2019.

The next performers at Music on Main will be the Ty England band, who will be performing at 7:30 p.m. July 26. England and his band will be the final performers of the summer concert series.

Who has been your favorite performer thus far at Music on Main? Let Associate Managing Editor Future Brown know at SBrown@HeraldDemocrat.com.