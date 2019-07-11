Coming off the Fourth of July weekend, there will still be a lot going on in Texoma over the next few weeks. For individuals looking to spend time with children and families, this weekend Sherman is hosting its annual Christmas in July festival. There will also be a park event in Sherman and a fishing event at Hagerman. This weekend, individuals can also attend a rodeo and take part in a children’s summer reading event. Here are five activities for a hot weekend.

1. Hot summer Christmas

Sherman’s annual Christmas in July will be held this weekend. Visit downtown Sherman between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday to take part in kid-friendly activities and visit with Santa. The children’s festival is for individuals of all ages. There will be free crafts and activity booths as well as live entertainment. A Hawaiian shirt contest will be held and Santa will be at Old Iron Post to greet children and families. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/ShermanMainStreet.

2. Popsicles for all

Sherman Parks and Recreation will be hosting its “Popsicles in the Park” event this weekend. Staff will be at Center Street Park on Friday handing out free cold sweet treats to children and families. The popsicle gathering will be from 6-8 p.m. Next month, staff will be handing out popsicles at Hawn Park in Sherman.

3. Summer reading continues

A Universe of Stories, the summer reading program, will continue this weekend. The Denison Public Library will have its Saturday program at Wild Things Zoofari at 10 a.m. There will be an animal education specialist on site who will be providing information about animals that can be found in the United States as well as outside of the country.

4. Learning about fish

Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting its second Saturday program this weekend. Biologists from the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery will be on site to teach program participants about the American paddlefish and alligator gar. The lecture will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is not required. Hagerman is located at 6465 Hagerman Road in Sherman.

5. Rodeo games

The 55th annual Blue Ridge Rodeo will be held this weekend in Blue Ridge. The event will begin Friday with a parade downtown at 6 p.m. On Saturday after the rodeo, there will be performances by Jerry Audley and The 3. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The event is hosted by the Blue Ridge Riding Club and more information can be found at http://www.BlueRidgeRidingClub.com.