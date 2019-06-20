First Baptist Church

TOM BEAN — First Baptist Church will have its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 24-28. The them will be, “MINECRAFT: Made with a Purpose.”

It is open to kids ages third through fifth grade. There will be snacks, games, crafts, music and lots of fun.

For information call 903-546-6231. The church is located at 307 E. Hwy 11 in Tom Bean.

Denison-Sherman Seventh-day Adventist Church

DENISON — The Denison-Sherman Seventh-day Adventist Church will host Jamil Kingdom, an African themed vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. July 8-12.

The event is for children 6-12 years. A small snack will be provided.

A special service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in which the children will demonstrate what they learned and receive their certificates.

For information, call Christine Harding at 903-463-3652 and leave a message.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26. The theme is “Miraculous Mission — Jesus Saves the World.”

It is for ages pre-K through sixth grade. There will be snacks, games, music and lots of fun. The last day will include a surprise day for the kids with lots of water fun.

For information call 903-465-1016. Register online at http://www.glcdenison.com. The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Rd. in Denison.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

DENISON — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will conduct vacation Bible school from 6-8:10 p.m. July 22-26. The theme is, “In the Wild.”

Ages include completed kindergarten through completed 6th grade. Snacks and transportation will be provided.

Call 903-463-3444 to make transportation arrangements. Register online at http://www.faithfellowshipbaptist.com. The church is located at 4305 W. Crawford St. in Denison.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 3. It is for ages 5-12.

The theme is, “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.”

For information call 903- 786-4339 or visit http://www.stjohnstexoma.com

The church is located on 760 FM 120 W in Pottsboro.