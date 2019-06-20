Mount Olive Baptist Church to honor assistant pastor

DENISON — Mount Olive Baptist Church will hold appreciation services for its Assistant Pastor Gary Moore during Sunday services.

The theme will be, “An unwavering love of God’s Kingdom,” based on I Corinthians 15:58.

Morning worship will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature Rayford Malone of McKinney as guest speaker.

James Humphrey, multimedia pastor of Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Fairview will speak at 3 p.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 S. Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Hopewell Baptist Church to hold annual revival

DENISON — Hopewell Baptist Church will hold its annual revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday-Wednesday.

The Rev. Dyron Blanton of Mt. Pleasant will speak Monday night.

Progressive Baptist Church Pastor Craig Davis will speak Tuesday night.

Speaking Wednesday night will be Mt. Olive Baptist Church Pastor Alton Blakely.

Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 601 W. Bond St. in Denison.

Daniel House of Deliverance to celebrate anniversary of pastor

SHERMAN — Daniel House of Deliverance Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate the 4th anniversary of its Pastor Linda C. Bell at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Fred Moss of Payne Chapel AME Church in Sherman.

The theme is, “Why I preach the Gospel,” based on Romans 10:14.

Daniel House of Deliverance is located at 2002 S. East St. in Sherman.

Hyde Park Presbyterian Church announces plans for golf tournament

DENISON — Hyde Park Presbyterian Church will host its golf tournament honoring the Rev. Ron Cunningham at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Denison Golf and Country Club.

There will be prizes for the longest drive and closest to the hole, as well as prizes for the putting contest. A silent auction and free lunch for the participants will also be held.

For information call 903-816-1663 or 405-659-9650.

Denison Golf and Country Club is located at 4770 FM 84 in Denison.

God’s House of Faith, Worship Center to put on “Vision Summit 2019”

DENISON — God’s House of Faith and Worship Center Church will hold its “Vision Summit 2019” one Sunday afternoon per month for the next six months. The first session will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The theme of the series is, “If your vision has spoken, what did it say?” based on Habakkuk 2:3.

The church will host Pastor Samuel Fenceroy and the Mount Olive Church of Plano at its first meeting at 320 N. Travis Ave. in Denison.

Bethlehem Baptist Church to celebrate sanctuary care day program

BONHAM — Bethlehem Baptist Church will celebrate its annual sanctuary care day program at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The theme is “Giving God the highest praise,” based on Psalm 150.

Curtis Wallace and the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church family of Dallas will be special guests.

Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham.

Red River Unitarian Universalist to present film on climate change

DENISON — Red River Unitarian Universalist Church will host a screening of the National Geographic film, “Paris to Pittsburgh” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A discussion will follow.

The film features Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning actress and activist, Rachel Brosnaham of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The church is partnering with Interfaith Power and Light to offer a religious response to global warming. Those interested will be invited to take the Paris pledge to work in solidarity with global leaders and nations to reduce personal carbon pollution with RRUU.

Red River Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 515 N. Burnett Ave. in Denison.

First Missionary Baptist Church to hold men’s program

DENISON — First Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Men’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “How good and pleasant it is for men to dwell together in unity,” based on Psalms 133:1.

The Rev. C.E. Evans of Hopewell Baptist Church in Denison will be the speaker.

First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 312 E. Elm St. in Denison.

Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com