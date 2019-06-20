This weekend in Texoma, there will be a variety of events for children and families to attend. On Friday, there will be a wrestling show in Sherman and a trick basketball performance in Durant, Oklahoma. The Denison Public Library is continuing its summer of activities with a program Saturday. There will also be a ham radio event at Loy Park this weekend as well as an early Fourth of July celebration.

Here are five events to keep people busy.

1. Wildlife in the library

The summer reading program at the Denison Public Library will continue with “Wildlife on the Move at Denison Public Library.” The program that will be held Saturday at 300 W. Gandy in Denison will include animal presentations. The 10 a.m. portion will include unhuggable animals and the 11 a.m. program will be about boas and pythons. Both events are free. For more information on the widlife, visit http://www.WildlifeOnTheMove.com.

2. Radio party

The Weather Bunch Amateur Radio Club will be having a field day this weekend at Loy Park in Denison. The group will be meeting Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the pavilion at the park. The event is open to the public and more information on the group can be found at http://www.TheWeatherBunch.com/.

3. Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Texoma this weekend. The team will have a performance Friday in Durant, Oklahoma. The event will take place at the Bloomer Sullivan Arena at 7 p.m. For tickets to the event, visit http://www.OklahomaCityTicketFinder.com.

4. Freedom Festival

The city of Melissa will be hosting its celebration of the nation’s birthday this weekend. Celebration of Freedom starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Melissa. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. along Cardinal Drive, but the vendor’s fair, food and game portion of the celebration will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. At the end of the event, there will be a fireworks display.

5. Wrestling benefit

The Sherman Elks Lodge will be hosting Texoma Pro Wrestling this weekend. The event will serve as a toy drive event for a victim of a recent tornado. The event starts at 8 p.m. Friday at 1713 E. FM 1417 in Sherman. For more information, call 903-267-8683 or visit http://www.TexomaPro.com.