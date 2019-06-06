Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

DENISON — Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school “Farm Fresh,” from 6-8 p.m. June 7 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8. It is for children in pre-K through entering 6th grade.

The theme is barnyard, and there will be live animals. Snacks are provided both days and lunch is provided June 8.

Parents may register when they drop their child off or by going to www.mtpleasantmbc.com. For information call 903-465-2518.

The church is located at 2401 Morton St. in Denison.

First Baptist Church

SHERMAN — First Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 10-13.

The theme will be, “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus.” The theme verse is John 20:31.

It is open to children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Snacks will be provided nightly.

For information call 903-892-9121. Register online at http://www.fbcsherman.org

The church is located at 400 S. Travis St. in Sherman.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 17-21.

Them theme is, “Whoosh! Take flight to where God leads you!” It is based on Hebrews 11:8.

The classes are for ages 5 to adults, and persons are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m.

For information call 989-475-2421 or 903-819-2572.

The church is located at 11o1 E. Houston St. in Sherman.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26. The theme is “Miraculous Mission — Jesus Saves the World.”

It is for ages pre-K through sixth grade. There will be snacks, games, music and lots of fun. The last day will include a surprise day for the kids with lots of water fun.

For information call 903-465-1016. Register online at http://www.glcdenison.com

The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Rd. in Denison.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

DENISON — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will conduct vacation Bible school from 6-8:10 p.m. July 22-26. The theme is, “In the Wild.”

Ages include completed kindergarten through completed 6th grade. Snacks and transportation will be provided.

Call 903-463-3444 to make transportation arrangements. Register online at http://www.faithfellowshipbaptist.com

The church is located at 4305 W. Crawford St. in Denison.

First Baptist Church

TOM BEAN — First Baptist Church will have its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 24-28. The them will be, “MINECRAFT: Made with a Purpose.”

It is open to kids ages third through fifth grade. There will be snacks, games, crafts, music and lots of fun.

For information call 903-546-6231.

The church is located at 307 E. Hwy 11 in Tom Bean.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 3. It is for ages 5-12.

The theme is, “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.”

For information call 903- 786-4339 or visit http://www.stjohnstexoma.com

The church is located on 760 FM 120 W in Pottsboro.