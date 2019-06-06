Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com

Harmony Missionary Baptist prepares for women’s conference, Pentecost service

SHERMAN — The women’s mission of Harmony Baptist Church will hold its 17th annual women’s conference beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

The conference’s main topic will be, “The walking dead, but I don’t think so.” The primary scriptures are Romans 8:6 and Matthew 5:25. The subtopic is, “A time of discovery, recovery and liberty.”

The keynote speaker will be Pastor Brenda Wood of Fresh Oil Non-denominational Church in Waco. Additional speakers from Sherman, Plano and Melissa will also be featured.

Breakfast and lunch will be served, and dress is casual. $10 per person is requested.

Harmony Missionary Baptist Church will also hold its feast of Pentecost service at 7 p.m. Saturday. The theme is, “The spirit of Pentecost,” based on Acts 2:1-4.

The service will be conducted by the International Purpose and Destiny Center founded by Apostle Odell and Prophetess Donna Bunton of Grand Prairie. Apostle Oedell Bunton Sr. will be the guest speaker.

For information or directions call 972-816-5405. The church is located at 2111 E. Tuck in Sherman.

St. Emmanuel Church to put on special service

DENISON — St. Emmanuel Church will celebrate its annual “Loose it and Let it Go!” service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “The power of prayer,” and testimonies about the power of prayer will be given.

Guest speaker will be Minister Rashona Thomas, a native and graduate of Denison, is a member of the Potter’s House North Dallas under the leadership of Pastor Sheryl and Bishop Joby Brady. She was licensed in 2007 by Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, Inc. under presiding Bishop S.S. Wakins and she graduated from seminary in 2012 with a master’s degree in theological studies.

St. Emmanuel Church is located at 411 N. York Ave. in Denison.

Virginia Point United Methodist Church to feature former Grayson County judge

SAVOY — Former Grayson County Commissioners Court Judge Horace Groff will speak at 11 a.m. at Virginia Point United Methodist Church in Savoy.

The church will be studying James 3:3-12 and Groff’s presentation is titled, “Do you need a tongue suppressor?”

The church is located north of Savoy/Bells at 1386 County Road 1200. For information visit www.virginiapointumc.com

Mt. Zion to hold pastor’s aide program

DENISON — Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold its annual pastor’s aide program at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. James Thorne and his congregation of Alpha & Omega Baptist Church of Denison will special guests.

Any choir or soloist wanting to bless the occasion with a song will be greatly appreciated.

For information call 903-271-1614. Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 530 W. Walker St. in Denison.

Denison City-wide Ministerial Alliance to hold monthly fellowship

DENISON — The Denison City-wide Ministerial Alliance will hold its second Sunday night fellowship at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Community Baptist Church.

The speaker is the Rev. Manuel Gardner pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Denison.

Bethel Community Baptist Church is located at 401 W. Walker in Denison.

Victory Baptist Church announces men’s day program

DENISON — Victory Baptist Church will hold its annual men’s day program at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Conice Mayes, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church in Paris, will bring the message. His church family will be special guests.

Victory Baptist Church is located at 727 Martin Luther King in Denison.