This weekend in Texoma there will be plenty of outdoor activities. From the monthly event at Hagerman and events hosted by Sherman and Denison Parks and Rec departments, there will be plent of nature and fun to be had for children and families. Here are five events for the first weekend in June.

1. Smallest bird species

Individuals attending the Second Saturday program at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge in Sherman will be learning all about one of the smallest bird species. The painted buntings will be the subject of the event taking place at 10 a.m. The lecture will be presented by Austin College Associate Professor Wayne Meyer. Hagerman is located at 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman. For more information, call 903-786-2826.

2. Popsicles all around

Each month, Sherman Parks and Recreation will gather at an area park to give away popsicles. The June event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Park. Popsicles are free. On July 12, the chosen park is Center Street Park and on Aug. 2, Sherman Parks and Rec will be inviting residents and guests to Hawn Park for popsicles in the sun. Fairview Park is located at 1121 W. Taylor Street in Sherman.

3. Fishing contest

The 12th annual Catfish Rodeo will take place at Waterloo Lake and Pond Saturday. The event put on by Denison Parks and Receration will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. The contest is open to all ages. Awards will be presented. Waterloo is located at 1000 Waterloo Lake Drive in Denison. For more information and to register, call 903-463-5116.

4. Pride festival

The first Pride festival in Grayson County will take place this weekend. The event to be held at Pecan Grove West in Sherman will last from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be artisan vendors and food vendors on site along with family-friendly entertainment and children’s activities. Pecan Grove West is located at 3200 Canyon Creek in Sherman. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/GraysonPride.

5. A universe of stories

The Denison Public Library will continue its summer reading programs this Saturday with the Fort Worth Noble Mobile Planetarium. The event begins at 10 a.m. and free tickets to the 30-minute shows are available. The event for children ages 6-17 ends at 1 p.m. The library is located at 300 W. Gandy Street in Denison. For more information, call 903-465-1797.

For more information or to have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar.