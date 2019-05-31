Music on Main this week will feature an acoustic rock, blue, pop rock artist. ABC series “Last Man Standing” composer Monte Montgomery will be performing at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park in Denison.

With a 1990 start to his career, Monte Montgomery released his first album, a self titled work, 30 years ago. Since then, he has released 11 studio albums and three live albums.

“You can call it prescient or predetermined, but when Terry Lickona, undisputed taste maker and producer of Austin City Limits, plucked a then relatively unknown guitar talent to tape a segment of the legendary show, one had the sense that this was just the beginning,” said the site of the Alabama born singer and guitarist. “Since that jaw dropping performance, Monte Montgomery has embarked on an almost fantasy like rock and roll roller coaster ride filled with dizzying accomplishments and mind blowing accolades.”

Since then, Montgomery has been named one of the top 50 greatest guitar players according to Guitar Player Magazine.

“I’ve resisted temptation to be just that guitar gunslinger from Austin, Texas,” Montgomery said in the biography on his site. “I strive to have more depth, to be more layered as an artist, songwriter and singer.”

Alzarez Guitars even created a signature Monte Montgomery acoustic-electric guitar in 2004.

Since moving to Austin, Montgomery has been a regular on the Austin City Limits stage. Once when introducing Montgomery, his site quoted Lickona saying, “Monte Montgomery blows people away. There is no other way to describe it.”

Montgomery’s most recent works “Dragonfly” and “A Call to Arms” were released in 2016 and 2019 respectfully.

For more information on Montgomery, visit http://www.MonteMontgomery.net.