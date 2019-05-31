Sherman’s annual summer concert series will kick off this week with English new wave and pop band A Flock of Seagulls. The free show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Sherman Municipal grounds.

The group best known for its 80s hits “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song,” and “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You),” released an album “Ascension” featuring all four original members, Mike Score, Ali Score, Frank Maudsley, and Paul Reynolds, in 2018.

“The group released its debut EP on Bill Nelsons Cocteau Records early in 1981, and while the record failed to chart, its lead track, ‘Telecommunication,’ became an underground hit in Euro-disco and new wave clubs,” the band’s site said.

After signing a contract with a major label in 1982, the band released its most notable works.

“The band released 1984’s “The Story of a Young Heart” which fielded the minor hit ‘The More You Live, The More You Love’. Shortly after Paul Reynolds left the band,” the site said. “Mike and Ali moved to the US shortly after basing themselves out of Pennsylvania.” Then as a trio, the band released the album ‘Dream Come True’ in 1986. Ali and Frank eventually left the band as well.

Score released “Light at the End of the World” in 1996 and continued to tour with new band mates through 2004 when the group decided to reunite for the VH1 special “Bands Reunited.”

After the reunion show, the Score continued to tour until group members began recording music in 2018.

“In 2018 the band appeared on record together for the first time since 1984,” the site said. “The Ascension album was recorded in multiple studios around the world and featured the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra providing backing to their hits.”

In the last 30 years, Flock of Seagulls has released six albums and won one Grammy for the track “D.N.A.” in the category Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

For more on A Flock of Seagulls, visit http://www.AFlockofSeagulls.com.