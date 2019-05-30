Calvary Baptist Church

DENISON — Calvary Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7. The theme is, “Roar.”

It is open to children who have completed 1st grade through 6th grade.

Transportation is available for children in Denison. To register and arrange for transportation call 903-465-6003.

The church is located at 300 W. Acheson in Denison.

Trinity Lutheran Church

SHERMAN — Trinity Lutheran Church will have its vacation Bible school, “Mission to Mars and Beyond,” from 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7.

Children ages 4 to entering fifth grade are invited to join in for a week of faith building, friend making, crafting, science exploring, game-time playing, singing and growing in Christ’s love.

Reservation is available at http://www.tlcsherman.org or by calling the church office at 903-893-3906.

The church is located at 1515 N. Travis St. in Sherman.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

DENISON — Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school “Farm Fresh,” from June 7-8. It is for children in Pre-K through entering 6th grade.

The theme is barnyard, and there will be live animals. Snacks are provided both days and lunch on Saturday.

Parents may register when they drop their child off or by going to www.mtpleasantmbc.com. For information call 903-465-2518.

The church is located at 2401 Morton St. in Denison.

First Baptist Church

SHERMAN — First Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 10-13.

The theme will be, “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus.” The theme verse is John 20:31.

It is open to children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Snacks will be provided nightly.

For information call 903-892-9121. Register online at http://www.fbcsherman.org

The church is located at 400 S. Travis St. in Sherman.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26. The theme is “Miraculous Mission — Jesus Saves the World.”

It is for ages pre-K through sixth grade. There will be snacks, games, music and lots of fun. The last day will include a surprise day for the kids with lots of water fun.

For information call 903-465-1016. Register online at http://www.glcdenison.com

The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Rd. in Denison.

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church

DENISON — Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will conduct vacation Bible school from 6-8:10 p.m. July 22-26. The theme is, “In the Wild.”

Ages include completed K through completed 6th grade. Snacks and transportation will be provided.

Call 903-463-3444 to make transportation arrangements. Register online at www.faithfellowshipbaptist.com

The church is located at 4305 W. Crawford St. in Denison.

First Baptist Church

TOM BEAN — First Baptist Church will have its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 24-28. The them will be, “MINECRAFT: Made with a Purpose.”

It is open to kids ages 3-5th grade. There will be snacks, games, crafts, music and lots of fun.

For information call 903-546-6231.

The church is located at 307 E. Hwy 11 in Tom Bean.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 3. It is for ages 5-12.

The theme is, “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.”

For information call 903- 786-4339 or visit http://www.stjohnstexoma.com

The church is located on 760 FM 120 W in Pottsboro.