Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church hosts annual spring revival

DENISON — Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host its annual spring revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The speaker will be Minister Welton Stoker of the Parkview Church of Christ in Sherman.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church is located at 519 E. Shepherd St. in Denison.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church celebrates men’s day

DENISON — Mt. Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its annual men’s day during the 11 a.m. service Sunday.

The theme will be, “Brothers suffer for righteousness,” based on I Peter 2:20.

Guest speaker will be Sixth Street Christian Church Associate Pastor Stephen Billingslea.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 S. Scullin St. in Denison.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pastor Craig A. Davis Sr. and First Lady Gwenet Davis at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The theme will be, “Responding to the call,” based on Isiah 6:8 and Pastor Oscar Adams of St. Mark Baptist Church in Oklahoma City will speak at the 11 a.m. service.

Pastor Ron Shaw of Light Church in Mesquite will speak at the 3:30 p.m. service.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1101 E. Houston St. in Sherman.

Hopewell Baptist Church observes annual day

DENISON — The brotherhood department of Hopewell Baptist Church will observe its annual day at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Special guests will be the Rev. Shelton Oliver and Bethlehem Baptist Church of Edgewood. Their chosen theme is, “We are ambassadors,” based on II Corinthians 5:20.

Other guest churches include Antioch and Mt. Zion Baptist churches of Denison and First Missionary Baptist Church of Whitewright.

Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 601 W. Bond St. in Denison.

Loving Baptist Church to host children’s carnival

SHERMAN — Loving Baptist Church will hold a free children’s carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It is for ages 3-10 years. Small children must be accompanied by an adult.

There will be a bounce house, games and prizes along with hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks.

For information, call 903-893-4427. The church is located at 100 S. Colbert St. in Sherman.