Despite the chance of rain in Texoma this weekend, there will be plenty of outdoor activities inviting children and families outdoors. This weekend in Denison there will be a D-Day memorial event, as well as a children’s reading party. In Sherman, individuals can learn to fish at Hagerman as well as learn about the animals that walked the Earth millions of years ago. Also this weekend, Durant, Oklahoma, will be celebrating its heritage with its annual Magnolia Festival. Here are five events to fill the first weekend of June.

1. Remembering D-Day

Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic site will be taking the time to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day this weekend. The site will have a ceremony honoring the individuals who took part in the event at 10 a.m. Saturday. On site will be historian Kearby Lyde, Denison Mayor Janet Gott, the Sherman Police Regional Pipe Band, the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus Denison Council Color Corps. For more information, visit http://www.VisitEisenhowerBirthplace.com.

2. Magnolia season

The city of Durant, Oklahoma, will be filled with magnolias this weekend as area residents and guests take part in the 23rd annual Magnolia Festival. The festival began Thursday and will continue through the weekend. There will be an outdoor carnival, free children’s activities, fireworks and more. For more information, visit http://www.MagnoliaFestival.com.

3. Summer reading kick off

The Denison Public Library will have its summer reading club kick off event this weekend. The “Blast Off into Summer Reading 2019” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be door prizes, a petting zoo, exhibits from NASA, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/DenisonPublicLibrary.

4. Free fishing day

In honor of Texas free fishing day, where individuals can fish at Texas sites without a fishing license, Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host a special Refuge Rocks event. At the pond on Refuge Road, children ages 4-16 will be shown how to fish by volunteers. Poles will be provided and a parent or adult must accompany children. For more information, call 903-786-2826.

5. Dinosaurs galore

Dino Days is back at the Sherman Museum. The summer exhibit opened Friday and will be available for site patrons through August. This year’s event will feature a T-Rex as well as meteorites. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information and admission rates, visit http://www.TheShermanMuseum.org.

To see more events and to have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar