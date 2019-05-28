Amanda Dumitru, of Baltimore, wed Darrin Whitehurst, also of Baltimore, on April 13, 2019 at Canyon Lake Cabins and Cottages in Canyon Lake. William Thompson officiated.

Amanda Dumitru is the daughter of Shelley Smith, of McKinney, and William Dumitru, of Austin, and the granddaughter of the late Paul and Wadene Smith and the late Earl and Frances Dumitru.

Amanda Dumitru graduated from Denison High School and Grayson College in 2013. She attended Florida Institute of Technology and is currently attending the American Military University.

Darrin Whitehurst is the son of Gregory Whitehurst, of Steubenville, Ohio, and the grandson of Cyndi and Dave Slyder of Hanoverton, Ohio.

Darrin Whitehurst graduated from Steubenville City High School in 2011. He attended Eastern Gateway Community College and Franciscan University. He graduated from the Defence Language Institute.

The bride and groom are both in of the U.S. Army.

The maid of honor at the wedding was Ashley London and the bridesmaids were Nelly Rodriguez, Natasha Peting and cousins of the bride Alexis Moore-Harriman and Brianna Moore-Harriman. The flower girl was cousin of the bride Kinslee Moore and the ring bearer was cousin of the bride Kahlynne Moore.

The best man was Jesus Quintana and the groomsmen were Joseph DiPietrantonio, Jose Morera, brother of the bride Ross Wetterer and cousin of the bride Bently Hullet.

A reception dinner and dance was held at Canyon Lake Cabins and Cottages. The reception assistants were Heath and Yvonne Hermasillo.

The couple went on a wedding road trip from San Antonio to Baltimore where the couple resides.