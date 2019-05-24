Going into the second week of the Denison concert series Music on Main, BlackHawk will be the next headlining performers. The group will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park.

The opening act will be Local Talent Live winners The Slideshow Drifters.

BlackHawk is an American country group that has been in the music industry for more than 20 years. The trio, made up of lead vocalist Henry Paul, Dave Robbins and Van Stephenson, has sold more than 7 million albums since their debut in 1993.

The group’s first album earned them an American Country Music Award in the category best new vocal group. After releasing two more albums, Stephenson was diagnosed with cancer. He died in 2001.

Since then, the group has helped raise about a quarter of a million dollars for the Van Stephenson Memorial Cancer Fund which benefits the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

As a duo, the band released four more albums between 2002-2015. According to the group’s website, Paul and Robbins are still recording new music.

“BlackHawk has a 20-year history of a certain kind of song craft as well as a quality of performance,” Paul is quoted on the BlackHawk site. “People have always come to our shows expecting a concert that is emotionally and musically engaging, and the band still sounds even better than the records, night after night, show after show. When we take the stage, we work as hard as we ever have. We owe it the music, we owe it to ourselves, and Van, and we owe it to the fans. Now more than ever, that’s the true legacy of BlackHawk.”

Following BlackHawk, the Music on Main performer will be Monte Montgomery.

For more information on BlackHawk, visit http://www.BlackHawkLive.com and for more information on Music on Main, visit http://www.DenisonLive.com.