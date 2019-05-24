Plenty of events will be taking place over this three-day weekend in Texoma. For individuals looking for ways to celebrate Memorial Day with friends and family, here are seven events commemorating the service of veterans.

1. Memorial Day parade

The city of Denison will host its annual Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Denison. The parade will begin at Crawford and Armstrong streets and then travel north on Main Street. This year’s theme is “Remembering Those who have Sacrificed.” The route is about 1.5 miles. At the end of the parade, floats will be judged for theme, music and animation, spirit and attractiveness.

2. Field of Honor service

The annual Memorial Day service at the Field of Honor at West Hill Cemetery will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Several area veterans organizations will be in attendance at the event hosted by the American Legion Simmons-Hardwicke Post 29. The address will be given by Lawrence Martin of the American Legion.

3. Oklahoma celebration

The Colbert Cemetery Association will be having a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery pavilion, 1.3 S. Eastside Drive, Colbert, Oklahoma.

3. Wreath ceremony

The Martha Jefferson Randloph Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Edmund Terrill Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution will be hosting a memorial wreath ceremony at noon Monday at Fairview Park in Sherman. The event will take place at the memorial wall on the site.

4. Remembrance ceremony

The American Legion in Van Alstyne will have its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the James Adams Post 376, 293 Jay Road, Van Alstyne. The event is free and open to the public.

5. Ceremony and luncheon

Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home will be having a Memorial Day Ceremony and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at 1300 Seven Oaks Road in Bonham. Diego Restrepo will deliver remarks. A barbecue luncheon will be served following the ceremony.

6. Lake Texoma VFW

The Lake Texoma Chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will have a flag ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the flag pole at the site, 250 VFW Dr., Pottsboro. There will be a field of crosses to honor and pay tribute to veterans. There will also be guest vocals, the honor guard present and a speaker. Hot dogs will be served after the program.

7. Memorial Park in McKinney

The 12th annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park in McKinney will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. Vietnam veteran Bob Tomes will be the speaker at the event hosted by Lone Star Post 2150, Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home and the Collin County Freedom Fighters.

To have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar.