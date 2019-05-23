Trinity Lutheran Church

SHERMAN — Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school, “Mission to Mars and Beyond,” from 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7.

Children ages 4 to entering fifth grade are invited to join in for a week of faith building, friend making, crafting, science exploring, game-time playing, singing and growing in Christ’s love.

Reservation is available at http://www.tlcsherman.org or by calling the church office at 903-893-3906.

The church is located at 1515 N. Travis St. in Sherman.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

DENISON — Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school “Farm Fresh,” June 7-8.

For information call 903-465-2518.

The church is located at 2401 Morton St. in Denison.

First Baptist Church

SHERMAN — First Baptist Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 6-8 p.m. June 10-13.

The theme will be, “In the Wild: Amazing Encounters with Jesus.” The theme verse is John 20:31.

It is open to children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Snacks will be provided nightly.

For information call 903-892-9121. Register online at http://www.fbcsherman.org

The church is located at 400 S. Travis St. in Sherman.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26. The theme is “Miraculous Mission — Jesus Saves the World.”

It is for ages Pre-K through sixth grade. There will be snacks, games, music and lots of fun. The last day will include a surprise day for the kids with lots of water fun.

For information call 903-465-1016. Register online at http://www.glcdenison.com

The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Rd. in Denison.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 3. It is for ages 5-12.

The theme is, “Athens: Paul’s Dangerous Journey to Share the Truth.”

For information call 903- 786-4339 or visit http://www.stjohnstexoma.com

The church is located on 760 FM 120 W in Pottsboro.