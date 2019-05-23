Herald Democrat accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or transportation are provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church honors former rector

SHERMAN — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will honor the late Rev. James Garrard with a special worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will employ the 1928 Book of Common Prayer, the prayer book in use during Garrard’s tenure as rector from 1968-1995.

History of the church under Garrard’s leadership will be on display after the service in the parish hall. Doughnuts and coffee will be served.

Tours of the sanctuary will take place 5-8 p.m. Descriptions will be given of the church’s historic, stain glass windows, venerable organ and other points of interest. St. Stephen’s was founded in 1872, and its current building was erected in 1907.

The church is located at 401 E. Crockett St. in Sherman.

Daniel House of Deliverance celebrates women’s day

SHERMAN — Daniel House of Deliverance Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its annual women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker will be Missionary Annie Ezell of Latter Rain Church of God in Christ in Sherman. The theme is, “Women of God walking in faith,” based on 2nd Corinthians 5:5-7.

Daniel House of Deliverance Methodist Episcopal Church is located at 2002 S. East St. in Sherman.

Greater New Hope Baptist Church to host luncheon

SHERMAN — The Senior Usher Department of Greater New Hope Baptist Church will hold its annual salad bar luncheon immediately after morning worship from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A donation of $5 includes meat, salads, dessert and a drink. Take-out places will be available.

The church is located at 722 E. Pecan St. in Sherman.