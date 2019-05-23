This weekend in Texoma will be filled with celebrations. Graduating classes from Sherman and Denison will be recognized at commencement ceremonies held Saturday. Music on Main kicks off Friday and both Gainesville and Tishomingo, Oklahoma, will be hosting separate festivals for area residents and guests. Here are five events to celebrate graduation weekend.

1. Bearcat alums

Graduation for Sherman High School will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman. The ceremony can be streamed live on the Sherman Independent School District’s YouTube channel. Inclement weather plans will be announced on the SISD Facebook page.

2. Yellow Jacket grads

The commencement ceremony for Denison High School will be held at 8:30 p.m. at Munson Stadium in Denison. John Mark Jennings, a 1984 graduate of DHS, will be the commencement speaker. More than 300 seniors will receive their diplomas. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Denison High School.

3. Music on Main kick off

The city of Denison will be kicking off its free summer concert series, Music on Main, this weekend. The first headliners will be The McNeills out of Fannin County. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Park. The opening act will be Jacob Peters and JC Live. For more information on Music on Main, visit http://www.DenisonLive.com.

4. Lavender festival

The Lavender Ridge Farms in Gainesville will have its 11th annual festival this weekend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The event will be held at 2391 County Road 178 in Gainesville. There is free parking and admission. No pets are allowed. There will be food, shopping and a garden tour.

5. Welcome to the Doghouse

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Red Marlow and Jackson Tillman will all be in concert at Ole Red Tishomingo this weekend. The concert series will be benefiting the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.OldRed.com/Doghouse.

