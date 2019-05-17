No strangers to Grayson County, the gospel singing group, the McNeills will be back in Texoma this week to kick off Denison’s free summer concert series, Music on Main. The show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Park in Denison.

The group, which consists of Michelle and Chris McNeill and their 10 children, performed in Pottsboro in 2018 at Lakeway United Methodist Church.

“We are a family group,” Michelle McNeill said last year. “We travel and minister as a family. All of our 10 children participate in every concert. We have a main quartet, but everyone sings at some point. We love that this is a family ministry. We work to bridge the generation gaps with a unique style, variety of music and lineup. From praise and worship, to bluegrass, to a Cappella, to country gospel, to the great hymns of old, we work to have something that everyone can enjoy.”

The family began touring and singing together as an act almost five years ago after daughter Caylie McNeill attended a concert by Gaither Vocal Band and brought up her dream of joining the music business with her family.

“Chris, a.k.a. Dad, had led worship — both contemporary and traditional — at FBC Garland and me, a.k.a. Mom, had participated in the choir and praise team, but none of us had any musical training, particularly the children,” Michelle McNeill said. “Chris and I were both very reluctant to step outside of our comfort zone and hit the road. God clearly had different plans for us, and we are so thankful for the journey that we are on.”

Since then, the group has won a Gospel Music Artist Association award for 2017 group of the year. And individually, members of the group were nominated for awards like female group vocalist of the year, song of the year and songwriter of the year.

“The first time we were nominated, there was a lot of excitement and nervousness,” Michelle McNeill said. “It was certainly something that we weren’t expecting!”

All of the McNeill children were home schooled on their family farm in Bailey where they produce certified naturally grown garlic in Fannin County.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and the opening acts will be Jacob Peters and JC Live.

Following the McNeills, the next Music on Main performers will be BlackHawk, who will take the stage on May 24. For more information on Music on Main, visit http://www.DenisonLive.com

Future Brown is the Lifestyles and Entertainment Editor for Texoma Marketing and Media Group. She can be reached at SBrown@HeraldDemocrat.com.