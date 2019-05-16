Herald Democrat now accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or food will be provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com

Mt. Olive Baptist Church to hold women’s conference, women’s day

DENISON — The women’s ministry Mt. Olive Baptist Church will hold its women’s conference beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The theme is, “Real women real faith… living by the word of God,” based on Romans 10:17.

Registration is $10 per person.

Conference speakers include Minister Sarah Goodman of New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison, Pastor Linda Murphy of Quinn Chapel Methodist Church in Denison, and Minister Seay Bright of First Baptist Church in McKinney.

The church will celebrate its 53rd annual women’s day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Donna Edwards of Kingdom Life Fellowship in McKinney.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 11:31 S. Scullin Ave. in Denison.

God’s House of Faith, Worship Center to sets Vision Summit 2019

DENISON — God’s House of Faith and Worship Center will hold its Vision Summit 2019 at 3:30 p.m. May 26.

The theme will be, “If your vision has spoken, what did it say?” It is based on Habakkuk 2:3.

Special guest will be Bishop Charles Niblett of Greater Harvest North Church of Sherman.

God’s House of Faith and Worship Center is located at 320 N. Travis Ave. at Sears St. in Denison.

Temple of Hope, Faith, Grace to put on yard sale

SHERMAN — Temple of Hope, Faith and Grace will hold its yard sale beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 823 E. Pecan Street in Sherman. The sale will feature clothing and many other items.

Latter Rain Revival Center COGIC so hold annual women’s day

SHERMAN —Latter Rain Revival Center Church of God in Christ will hold its annual women’s day service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The speaker will be First Lady Annie Ezell.

The church is located at 823 S. Gribble St. in Sherman.

Victory Baptist Church to host appreciation service

DENISON — Victory Baptist Church will hold an appreciation service for the Rev. Don Daniels at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Shannon McQuire, pastor of New Generation Baptist Church in Paris.

The service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 530 W. Walker in Denison.

God’s House Full Gospel Church to celebrate anniversary

TOM BEAN —God’s House Full Gospel Church will celebrate its five year anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Lunch will be served across the street at the Tom Bean National Bank. The church will furnish meat and guests are asked to bring a side dish.

The church is located at 126 Britton St. in Tom Bean.

Bethlehem Baptist Church to present gospel musical concert

BONHAM — Bethlehem Baptist Church: the House of Bread will mark its annual choir day with a gospel musical concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The church is located at 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham.

Iron Ore Baptist Church to honor pastor, first lady

DENISON — Iron Ore Baptist Church will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its pastor Craig T. Ewing and First Lady Tanishia Ewing at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The theme will be, “Coming together to celebrate God’s work,” based on I Thessalonians 5:12-13.

The speaker will be the Rev. Craig A. Davis Sr. of Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman.

Iron Ore Baptist Church is located at 1401 Dubois St. in Denison.

Bethel Community Baptist Church to have appreciation service

DENISON — Bethel Community Baptist Church will hold an appreciation service honoring its pastor, the Rev. Michael G. Braxton Sr., for 21 years of service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The theme is, “Appreciating our pastor’s love, dedicated service and commitment to God’s word and his people,” based on Hebrews 13:7,17.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Arthur Jefferson of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Clarksville.

Bethel Community Baptist Church is located at 401 W. Walker St. in Denison.