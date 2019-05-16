Area residents will have a couple of opportunities to experience western heritage this weekend. Re-enacting the earliest days in Texoma, Frontier Village will host its annual Frontier Days event Saturday and Sunday while the Durant Riding Club will host its 2019 Durant Pro Rodeo on Friday and Saturday. Also this weekend, Hagerman will honor National Endangered Species Day, the Back the Badge Memorial Golf Tournament will raise money for the families of two former officers, and the city of Sherman will have a free movie showing. Here are five events to fill the weekend.

1. Texoma heritage

Frontier Days hosted by Frontier Village and Museum of Grayson County will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Loy Lake in Denison. The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be reenactors, vendors, concessions, games and more. Skirmishes will be held throughout the day. Entry is $5 for adults, $1 for individuals ages 6-17, and children under 5 years get in free.

2. Rodeo riding

The 2019 Durant Pro Rodeo kicked off Thursday and will continue Friday and Saturday at the Durant Riding Club Arena, 1901 S. 9th St., in Durant, Oklahoma. The main events start at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Advance tickets are $8 and tickets at the gate are $10. On Friday night, children 10 and under get in free. On Saturday, seniors and military personnel in uniform or with their ID get into the event free. Children under 4 get into the event free both nights. For more information on the rodeo, visit http://www.Facebook.com/DurantRidingClub.

3. National Endangered Species Day

In celebration of the National Endangered Species Day on Friday, Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will be having a special Refuge Rocks program Saturday. The event will start at 10 a.m. Children will have the opportunity to learn about actions we can take to protect endangered species. The class is free and children will be grouped according to age: 4-6 and 7-10. For more information and to sign up, visit http://www.FriendsofHagerman.com/Contact.

4. Golf tournament

The 3rd annual Wheeler and Castellanos Back the Badge Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 8 a.m. Friday at the Denison Golf and Country Club. Close to $80,000 has been raised for the families of the late Rickey Wheeler and Anthony Castellanos since the beginning of the tournament.

5. Spider verse

Sherman will be showing a movie in the park this weekend. Friday night visit Pecan Grove West to see “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.” The free movie will start at 8:30 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be on sale during the movie. For more information, visit http://www.ShermanParks.com.

For more information about area events or to have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar. Future Brown is the Lifestyles and Entertainment Editor for Texoma Marketing and Media Group. She can be reached at SBrown@HeraldDemocrat.com.