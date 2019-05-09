Herald Democrat now accepting vacation Bible school announcements

The Herald Democrat is currently accepting information for area vacation Bible school events.

Churches may email information with times and dates, age range for participants, theme, location, if refreshments or food will be provided and other details that may apply.

Emails should be sent to religion@heralddemocrat.com

Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ to hold revival

SHERMAN — Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ will be holding a revival this week. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Pastor Verna McClain of National Soul Outreach for Christ Ministry will be the guest speaker.

McClain established her ministry — a help center ministering to people suffering from substance abuse and families struggling with parenting and marital problems — in 1981. Through that ministry, she also spoke at prisons for 15 years.

From 1998 to 2007, she was employed by Schambach Global Ministry amd has ministered in India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Mexico, Israel, Canada, Kenya and Uganda.

McLain hosted the radio program, “Wake Up, America” and spoke on the radio program, “Voice of Prophecy.” In 2005 she wrote, “This Woman’s Issue of Blood.”

Mt. Carmel COGIC is located at 1101 N. Music St. in Sherman.

Hungry for More Jesus sets meeting

SHERMAN — The Hungry for More Jesus study group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Golden Corral meeting room in Sherman.

The study will be conducted by Effie Bowden, pastor of Light Fellowship Church in Denison. Her topic will be taken from I Peter 4:17.

Golden Corral Restaurant is located at 900 East US Hwy. 82 in Sherman, on the southeast corner of Hwy. 82 at Loy Lake Road.

West Sherman Baptist Church to put on revival

SHERMAN — West Sherman Baptist Church will be having a revival at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Michael A. Courtney of Times of Refreshing Ministries will be the speaker.

Courtney has served as a pastor for more than 18 years and is now focuses on revivals, evangelism and missions across the United States.

Courtney has also taught leadership training seminars, conferences and preached evangelistic crusades in the Philippines, Ghana, West Africa, Mexico, Brazil, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

The church is located at 1830 W. Washington St. in Sherman.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Mother’s Day

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Mother’s Day with a special program at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The brotherhood ministry will be in charge of the service and the youth department will make a special presentation to all mothers. Sunday school classes will be cancelled.

The church is located at 1101 E. Houston in Sherman.