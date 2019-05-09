Rain or shine, there will be several events to get people outdoors this weekend. In Texoma, there will be three festivals to be held Saturday. Graduation season in this area will also kickoff with two area schools presenting degrees to students. Also this weekend, there will be a golf tournament benefiting an area non-profit organization. Here are five events to take place rain or shine.

1. For the love of dogs

The ninth installment of the festival specifically for dogs will be held this weekend in downtown Denison. The annual Bark and Paws festival will be taking over the city from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The event includes a 5K and fun run for pets and owners, a pet parade, activities for the while family and area vendors will be selling their wares throughout the day. Registration for the Denison Animal Welfare Group will be on site. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/BarkAndPawsDenison.

2. Downtown wine and art

The second Admire, Walk, Wine event will be held in downtown Denison Saturday. There will be local artists, musicians and more along Main Street for the event to take place rain or shine from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. For more information on the event, visit http://www.SmallTownBigArt.com/AdmireWalkandWine.

3. Graduation season

It is the start of graduation season in Texoma. Grayson College in Denison and Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, will each have two ceremonies this weekend. GC will be presenting degrees at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday in the Cruce Stark Auditorium and SOSU will be presenting degrees as 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

4. Art, music and more

Area vendors, artists, wine lovers and musicians will be making their way to the Creative Arts Center in Bonham for the sixth annual Red River Art Wine and Music Festival to be held Saturday. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction, an art exhibit and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.CreativeArtsCenterBonham.com.

5. Golf tournament

The fifth annual Kim Veeck-Bell Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday at Tanglewood County Club in Pottsboro. The event sponsored by Women Rock, Inc. will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and sign-in are at 11:30 a.m. and tee off is at 1 p.m. There will be cash awards for top teams. For more information, call 903487-2528 or visit http://www.WomenRockInc.org.

For more information about area events or to have an event featured, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/Calendar.