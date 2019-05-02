Hopewell Baptist Church observes annual ushers day

DENISON — The Combined Ushers of Hopewell Baptist Church will observe their annual ushers day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is, “Thankful to Serve,” based on Ephesians 2:10.

The Rev. Steve Stell, pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Sherman, will preach the sermon. Ushers from area churches will be special guests.

Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 601 W. Bond St. in Denison.

Daniel House of Deliverance CME Church celebrates 142nd anniversary

SHERMAN — Daniel House of Deliverance Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate its 142nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme is, “A Strong Foundation Built to Last,” based on 1 Corinthians 3:9-15.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Clarence Ford of Hill Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Plano.

Daniel House of Deliverance is located at 2002 S. East St. in Sherman.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church holds free clothing giveaway

DENISON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold its free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church’s Kohfeldt Parish Hall.

The giveaway is presented by Manna Ministries, and no proof of income or residency is needed. For information or to donate, call 903-271-4956.

Donations of men’s clothing are needed.

The church is located at 427 W. Woodard in Denison.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church presents choir musical and ushers and keepers program

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will present its spirit filled choir musical at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The church will hold its ushers and keepers annual day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme is, “He’s More than Enough,” based on Joshua 1:9.

Linda Lewis, minister of Old Mount Olive Church in Gainesville, will be the speaker.

Trinity Lighthouse Church inaugurates preaching series

DENISON — Trinity Lighthouse Church will begin a sermon series exploring relationships titled, “This is Us,” at 8:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

The series of sermons will run through the month of May and will examine relationships and how they can become better.

The church is located at 2915 Spur 503 in Denison.

Landmark church restored as Summit Gardens

HOWE — A silent auction benefiting Summit Gardens will be held from 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Howe Chamber of Commerce, 101 E. Haning, Howe.

A barbecue will also be held from 5-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 100 E. Davis Street in Howe. Cost is $10 per person. A live auction will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Summit Gardens, 100 E. O’Connell in Howe.

The events will take place during Howe’s 33rd annual Founders Day Festival, with an objective of retiring the remaining debt of $15,000 associated with the restoration of Summit Gardens.

Summit Gardens is the restoration of the former First Christian Church which was built in 1893.

After being vacant for many years, Howe Economic Development Foundation had the goal of renovating the 125 year old property and restoring it to viability and a new purpose in the community as a wedding and event venue.