This weekend in Texoma, there will be several opportunities to learn about the history of the area. Sherman, Howe and Bonham will all be hosting events honoring people who once lived in the Texoma area. Also this weekend, the Frontier Village and Museum will be hosting a fundraising event and the Children’s Advocacy Center will have its annual event. If that is not enough, vehicles will be on display for the 30th installment of a vintage and classic car event. Here are five events for the first weekend in May.

1. History Comes Alive

The annual walking tour at West Hill Cemetery, History Comes Alive, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tours will take place every half hour until 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students with an ID. Museum members can get a ticket for $15 per person. For more information, visit http://www.TheShermanMuseum.org or call 903-893-7623.

2. Sale, sale, sale

Frontier Village and Museum of Grayson County will have a garage sale and flea market at Loy Lake this weekend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 R.C. Vaughan Dr., in Denison. Admission is free and limited concessions will be available to site patrons.

3. TVCCC Car show

The 30th installment of the Texoma Vintage and Classic Car Show will be held this weekend in Denison. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Scott Middle School, 1901 S. Mirick St., Denison. Food vendors will be on site. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.TexomaVintageCCC.com.

4. Heritage and founders

Two area cities will be celebrating their histories this weekend. Bonham will host its 13th annual Heritage Day event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Bonham Downtown Square. There will be a classic car and truck show, a motorcycle fun run, dog show, tractor pull, live music and parade. For food, bounce houses, monster truck ride and the opportunity to purchase wares from area vendors, visit the event. Howe Founder’s Day will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Howe. This is the 33rd annual event. There will be music, vendors, food, entertainment, shopping, dancing, wine tasting, turtle racing and more. Admission is free for both events.

5. CAC Crystal Ball

The 15th annual Crystal Ball hosted by the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn. There will be a dinner, live music, dancing, a live and silent auction and a guest speaker. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at http://www.Benefitbidding.net.