Area churches will conduct the following Ash Wednesday services and Lenten activities:

Virginia Point United Methodist Church

SAVOY — Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church is located north of Savoy/Bells at 1386 County Road 1200.

St. John’s Episcopal Church

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will offer the imposition of ashes at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church will conduct “Stations of the Cross” at 6 p.m. followed by a soup and sandwich supper at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday from March 13 through April 17. Afterward, adults will engage in a DVD study from 7-8 p.m. titled, “The New Testament you never knew: Exploring the context, purpose and meaning of the story of God.” Youth will participate in youth group activities during that time.

The church is located at 760 FM 120 in Pottsboro.

Grace Lutheran Church

DENISON — Grace Lutheran Church will honor Lent with a Lenten series at 7 p.m. Wednesday through April 10 and April 18-19. The theme will be, “The Lord’s Prayer and the Lord’s Passion.”

The church is located at 2411 Woodlake Road in Denison.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

DENISON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will have Ash Wednesday services at 8:30 a.m., noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A soup supper followed by a Lenten bible study will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 13 through April 10. A short video teaching by Kyle Idelman will be presented with discussion about the video afterward.

The church is located at 427 W. Woodard St. in Denison.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

WHITESBORO — St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will hold its Ash Wednesday Mass with distribution of ashes at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Stations of the Cross” will be celebrated at 6 p.m.Fridays through April 12.

The church is located at 807 N. Union St. in Whitesboro.

Trinity Lutheran Church

SHERMAN — Trinity Lutheran Church will hold its Ash Wednesday soup supper at 5:30 p.m. and the service will follow at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The dinner is no charge.

A Lenten series will feature a soup supper at 5:30 p.m. and service at 6:30 p.m. March 13 through April 10. The series will present biblical eyewitnesses sharing their testimony of encountering Jesus as he makes his way to the cross.

The church is located at 1515 N. Travis St. in Sherman.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

SHERMAN — St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its Ash Wednesday Masses and distribution of ashes at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church. The church will offer Mass and distribution of ashes in Spanish at 6 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church.

A Lenten fish fry, benefiting the confirmation class, will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 8.

Stations of the Cross will be held in English at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays from March 8 through April 19 at St. Mary’s Church. The 3 p.m. service not being held March 15.

“Stations of the Cross” will be held in Spanish at 7 p.m. Fridays from March 8 through April 19 at St. Mary’s Church.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is located at 727 S. Travis St. in Sherman. St. Anne’s Catholic Church is located at 728 S. Travis Street.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

SHERMAN — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will conduct the imposition of ashes at 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in All Saints Chapel.

Imposition of ashes and Holy Eucharist will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary.

Meatless soup suppers and teaching will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from March 13 through March 27. The topic will be, “The Prayer Book as a Spiritual Tool.”

“Stations of the Cross” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Apr. 3, 10.

The church is located at 401 S. Crockett St. in Sherman.

St. Patrick Catholic Church

DENISON — St. Patrick Catholic Church will hold Ash Wednesday Masses and distribution of ashes at noon and 6 p.m.

Lenten fish fries will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays from March 8 through April 12 in the St. Xavier Center. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children. Stations of the cross will follow at 7 p.m.

The 8th Annual St. Patrick Pot of Gold will be held at 6 p.m. March 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn/Texoma Event Center in Denison. The evening will include dinner, carnival games, silent and live auctions, casino games and more. Tickets are available in the parish office.

The church is located at 314 N. Rusk St. in Denison.