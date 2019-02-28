It is supposed to be a cold weekend in Texoma, but for individuals and families wanting to get out and take part in area activities, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy North Texas. This weekend, Frontier Village will have its frontier days festival, St. Mary’s School will have a fundraiser and the Sherman Symphony will put on its winter show. Also this weekend, a walking tour of Denison will talk about the history of the area and Butterfield Stage will be performing a comedic horror production by Jack Sharkey. Here are five events to begin the month of March.

1. Remembering the beginning

Grayson County Frontier Village will host frontier days Saturday and Sunday at 111 RC Vaughan Drive in Denison. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Each day’s entry is $5 for adults and $1 for individuals 6-17. Children five years and younger get in free. The event will include Dutch oven demonstrations and the 9th Texas Calvary under the direction of Col. George Reeves doing re-enactments.

2. Wizard of Oz

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sherman will host its annual fundraising night this weekend. “An Evening in Oz” will be a casino night at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. This is the 19th installment of the event. For more information, call 903-893-2127.

3. Honoring Beethoven

The Sherman Symphony Orchestra will have its winter concert this weekend. The group will be performing Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kidd-Key Auditorium in Sherman. The Sherman Symphony is a community orchestra made up of college and high school students, as well as members of the community. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.ShermanSymphony.org.

4. Tour the city

In anticipation of the Doc Holiday Saints and Sinners Festival in April, there will be a walking tour of downtown Denison this weekend. Brian Hander will be leading the way starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. For the free walking version of the city of Denison’s “History in the Hall” biweekly programs, individuals wishing to participate should meet at Katy Park at the corner of Main and Houston streets. The tour will take travelers through the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of the road and individuals will get to enter some buildings.

5. Comedic horror

Butterfield Stage in Gainesville will be putting on the show, “The Creature Creeps,” starting this weekend. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday and continues Fridays and Saturdays until March 9. The play will also show at 2:30 p.m. March 10 at 201 S. Denton Street in Gainesville. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.ButterfieldStage.org.