There is only one more day in this month so I just barely made February’s Black History Month this year. But thanks to Jim Sears in Indiana, information came to me over social media that I had not seen before.

He first sent a news story about “Wiley Debaters end 5,000-mile tour for Inter-racial good will” and this headline told most of the story. The article is taken from the Marshall News Messenger on April 14, 1935. The story was about five outstanding university’s debating teams, including Wiley College in Marshall, on an interracial goodwill tour to the Pacific coast covering 5,000 miles.

While debaters were not named in the story, it did give good information about what the tour was all about. The University of Southern California debate team was joined by Texas Christian College, the University of New Mexico, University of California and San Francisco State Teachers College. The debaters went on to out argue the reigning national champions from the University of Southern California, listed as Hobart Jarrett, Henry Heights and James Farmer,

What the story didn’t tell was that Daniel Ford of Denison was one of those debaters who had graduated from Denison’s Terrell High School. He was a member of the small Wiley College’s three-man team that did great things.

This was the first tour of its kind to be staged anywhere in the United States and it proved to be a wonderful venture in race relations. Large audiences greeted the debaters on every stop that ended at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles. Two thousand were said by the Marshall newspaper to have jammed to the ceiling for the debate that aroused more enthusiasm than a football game. Coach Nichols paid a “wonderful tribute to the forensic prowess of the Wiley College debaters.”

Daniel went on after graduation from Terrell to Wiley where his three-man team inspired Oprah Winfrey and Denzel Washington to make the 2007 movie “The Great Debaters.”

Daniel Willis Ford was born in Denison in 1915. He was the son of George Ford, listed as a widowed hotel cook in the 1920 Census. Daniel and his younger brother, Melvin, were raised by his father and their grandmother, Josie Ford, at 613 South Crockett beside a Texas & Pacific Railroad crossing. Not long after Daniel left for college in the early 1930s, others in the Ford family did not appear in any of the Denison city directories after 1934. George and Melvin were living in Dallas in 1937 when Melvin, a dishwasher, died of appendicitis when he was 20 years old.

When Daniel left Wiley College, he moved to Oakland, California, and started a business selling novelty pens by mail. He died in Los Angeles in 1993.

Nothing else has been found about his life, but his legacy of helping to advance race relations in the 1930s through his participation in Wiley College’s historic debates is one that will endure for generations.

Two years later in 1937, the Denison High School boys’ and girl’s debate teams won state championships. Probably none of those students knew that a Denison debater from Terrell had been on a team two years earlier that would inspire a 2007 movie.

The movie grew out of a 1997 article of the same title in the magazine, “American Legacy.” Because of the article that appeared 62 years after the fact, and because documentation of the story is hard to find, sparse and inconsistent, the magazine’s article has been contradicted by some other sources. The article identified the three debaters, Daniel Ford of Denison, Cleveland Gay of Gary, Indiana, and Hobart Jarrett, were the team that beat USC in a rematch the following year.

On April 12, 2018, the team captains of The Great Debaters appeared at the Marshall city commission meeting to present the city with checks and pledges to create a statue of a Marshall native and one of the Great Debaters, who became an icon of the Civil Rights movement. James Farmer founded CORE, was the architect of the Freedom Rides, and was one of the organizers of the March on Washington.

Throughout the last 20 years or so, we have found many musicians that began their careers at Denison’s Terrell school, but as far as I can remember Daniel is the first I know of that used his talent in college to score big.

I know that Black History Month will be over in a couple of days, but I’m always interested in adding the names of anyone from Terrell or Denison High School to make a name for themselves. I can be contacted at the email address below.

Donna Hunt is former editor of The Denison Herald. She lives in Denison and can be contacted at donnahunt554@gmail.com. She has been a longtime contributor to the Herald Democrat with her column. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.