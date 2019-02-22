Meant to help build the inner core and improve posture, yoga and Pilates are two of the gentle exercises individuals can use to lessen back pain and strengthen muscles that may not be reached during other forms of activity. Seen as a preventative measure to keep from damaging muscles during simple and strenuous activity, instructor Jamie Ramey advocates for the usage of the techniques for all people of all levels of physical fitness.

Classes on both subjects are offered to the public at The Rehabilitation Center in Sherman.

“Yoga is a set of poses that you can move through quickly, or you can hold them,” she said. “You can do all sorts of things with yoga. It is good for stress. It is good for flexibility. It is good for back pain as well as other pains. My favorite is Pilates, though I love yoga, too. We do yoga, and we do it with a core focus. We want to help you reach your core, core focus. Not those pretty abs — we want to go deeper than that. We want to reach the inner core which is close to the spine.”

If individuals are strong there and they can hold their spines straight, then they are more likely to be pain free,” Ramey said. It is about starting at the root.

“It is getting your foundation strong,” she continued. “We do a lot of yoga core-type moves in our Pilates classes because we are trained in both. The machines we have come into place because sometimes people are trying to get into a move and they are just struggling and they are less likely to be able to work the right muscles.”

The equipment is there to help and hold individuals up so that they can pull their core in and feel their muscles as they are stretching them.

“Then once people have mastered that — it is kind of with the mind and the body — then you get a challenge from the equipment,” Ramey said. “It is first there to help you balance, and then it is there to challenge you when you are ready for the challenge. And it is addicting.”

Both the Pilates and yoga classes at TRC are 60 minutes of full on thinking.

“We want you to think about what you are using and how you are using it,” Ramey said.

Most people in this area wish to join the classes because of their level of back and shoulder pain.

“I also see people that have hip and knee pain, but mostly back pain,” Ramey said. “I think a lot of the doctors are seeing a link to it so they are suggesting it to patients.”

While classes of this type are not generally covered by insurance, Ramey said that the exercises could be beneficial to individuals of all ages.

“This is a gentle form of exercise that you can do until you are 105 years old,” she said. “You can do this safely and be balanced and strong until the end of your life, where as running can take a toll on your body.”

Yoga and Pilates are like giving yourself a massage during the week, Ramey continued.

“It is a gentle form of exercise, but it is working on small muscles that often get forgotten,” she explained. “We all want that power and to feel like we have done something. This is like the maintenance program because if you do a lot of power work at the gym, something is going to get torn, or during a regular activity it will tear. This helps prevent that from happening.”

Yoga can also be preventative.

“Tom Brady, who just won the Super Bowl, does Pilates,” she said. “He said that he treats his body in a balanced way. He said that he lifts weights and all of that, but he also works on keeping balanced. People need to understand that this is a preventative measure, but we do not always do that. So when people do get injuries, it is a good injury recovery method.”

The goal is to teach people how to better control their core so that they can use it properly throughout the day when they are sitting.

“It is about thinking about your posture,” Ramey said. “If you are thinking about your posture, you will hold it properly. If your core is not strong, then you tend to slouch and that tends to create havoc. So if we build you up here, which is the way your skeleton was made, then you are more likely to be pain free.”

In Pilates, the biggest thing for Ramey is teaching people how to connect their brain to their muscles.

“People are used to doing 50 reps of something, but I am going to make them do six really slowly,” she said. “We are going to be really methodical about it, and you are going to sweat. It is about thinking about your mind and body connection in a good fundamental class which new people will start in. We have a few of those, and then we also have a regular class where people can get up to power Pilates. They tend to be a little bit tighter.”

TRC offers online scheduling.

“We also have an all-men class because they have special needs,” Ramey said. “That group started because they are all golfers. It helps them with the sport. It also helps them get out of bed a little bit easier in the morning, which we all struggle with as we get older.”

TRC, at 1216 Hillcrest Dr., Sherman, provides physical, occupational and speech-language therapy services for children and adults. For more information on the yoga and Pilates classes offered at TRC, visit http://www.TRCSherman.com.